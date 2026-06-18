NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Download Simplified; NTA Introduces New Option for Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
10:38 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a significant relaxation in the admit card download process for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate [NEET (UG)] 2026 re-examination.
The move comes after the agency received multiple requests from aspirants who were unable to complete certain account-related formalities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a significant relaxation in the admit card download process for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate [NEET (UG)] 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. The move comes after the agency received multiple requests from aspirants who were unable to complete certain account-related formalities and, as a result, faced difficulties in accessing their hall tickets.

According to the latest notification issued by the NTA, admit cards for NEET (UG) 2026 were released on June 14, 2026. Since then, more than 16 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their admit cards from the official website. However, some candidates reported issues while completing the verification of their bank account details, which is linked to the examination fee refund process. In response to these concerns, the testing agency has modified the admit card download system to ensure that eligible candidates do not face hurdles in appearing for the examination.

Under the revised arrangement, candidates logging into the NEET portal can now choose between two options. The first option allows candidates to download their admit cards immediately and complete the review and confirmation of their bank details for fee refund at a later stage. The second option enables candidates to verify and confirm their bank account information first and then proceed with downloading the admit card.

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The newly introduced “fee refund later” facility is expected to provide relief to candidates who have been encountering technical issues or delays while updating their banking information. The NTA has clarified that candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their existing credentials on the official NEET website.

The development comes amid heightened attention surrounding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Recent updates indicate that the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on petitions seeking a stay on the re-test until July. Meanwhile, the distribution of examination materials is underway under enhanced security measures, with sealed question paper packets having been transported to multiple hubs across the country for further dispatch to examination centres.

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading their admit cards have been advised to contact the NTA helpdesk through the dedicated telephone numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700 or via email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in. The agency has also urged aspirants to regularly check the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest announcements and examination-related updates.

With the examination date approaching, candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest and carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the test.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
10:40 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card
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