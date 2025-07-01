AIAPGET 2025 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.ac.in - Find Hall Ticket Download Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate AYUSH entrance examination can now download their AIAPGET 2025 hall ticket from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate AYUSH entrance examination can now download their AIAPGET 2025 hall ticket from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. To access the admit card, applicants will need to enter their AIAPGET 2025 application number and date of birth in the login window.

The AIAPGET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2025. The admit card will contain vital information including the candidate's name, date of birth, photograph, signature, exam centre address, reporting time, date and time of exam, and important examination day instructions. The NTA has advised all candidates to carefully check the details on their hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the AIAPGET 2025 admit card, a valid government-issued photo ID, and a recent passport-sized photograph pasted on the admit card. Entry to the exam centre will be strictly regulated as per NTA’s guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIAPGET 2025 paper pattern comprises 120 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 480 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates will earn 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official portal, clicking on the AIAPGET 2025 admit card link, and submitting the required login details.

Find the direct admit card download link here.