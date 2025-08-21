MP NEET UG 2025

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released- Read Details Here

Posted on 21 Aug 2025
16:40 PM

Summary
The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh published the MP NEET UG revised round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the allotment result on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of MP NEET counselling need to report at the respective allotted institutes for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23. They can also cancel their admission online at the college level between August 19 and 24. The facility of exercising option for upgradation for second round at the time of admission will be available from August 19 to 23, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the UG counselling page and then on the link to check the revised allotment list

3. The allotment list PDF will be displayed on your screen

4. Download the allotment list

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
16:40 PM
MP NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
