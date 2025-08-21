Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Link Active! Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
15:52 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates participating in round 2 phase of counselling can find the link on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA has also released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET and UGNEET counselling 2025, and is expected to release the counselling schedule for Round 2 soon

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, activated the link for option entry for Round 2 KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 on August 21, 2025. Candidates participating in round 2 phase of counselling can find the link on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA has also released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET and UGNEET counselling 2025, and is expected to release the counselling schedule for Round 2 soon. It was mentioned in an earlier notice that it is mandatory for all eligible candidates to participate in the second round within the stipulated date after the start of the process of entry of options for the second round.

KEA further added that in case candidates do not log in to the online portal at least once or do not give consent, they will be considered as not interested in participating in the second round, and the options of the first round as well as their seat allotment will not be considered.

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Option Entry: Direct Link

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to find option entry link

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the home page, go to the Admissions tab. and click on UGCET or UGNEET 2025, as required
  3. Click on the link to enter options for Round 2
  4. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  5. Enter your preferred choices, and submit
  6. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference
Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
15:53 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority KCET 2025 Karnataka NEET UG 2025
