Indian Navy Issues INCET Admit Card 2025 at incet.cbt-exam.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the incet.cbt-exam.in Through this recruitment drive the Indian Navy aims to fill more than 1100 Group 'C' posts in the organisation

The Indian Navy issued the INCET admit card 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website- incet.cbt-exam.in.

Through this recruitment drive the Indian Navy aims to fill more than 1100 Group 'C' posts in the organisation. The recruitment offers opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from matriculation and ITI to diploma and graduation. Posts include Tradesman Mate, Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman and various others.

As per the schedule, registrations for the INCET 2025 commenced from July 5 and concluded on July 18, 2025. The online computer based examination consists of 100 questions and the time duration is for 90 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website Indian Navy INCET at incet.cbt-exam.in On the home page, click on the link to download INCET Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Your INCET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use