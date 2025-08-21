IBPS

IBPS Clerk Registration 2025 Concludes Today at ibps.in- 10000+ Vacancies To be Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
16:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested can apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 on the official website of the institute, ibps.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 10270 Customer Service Associate vacancies announced by the participating banks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the registration process for Customer Service Associate (also called IBPS Clerk) vacancies today, August 21, 2025. Candidates interested can apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 on the official website of the institute, ibps.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 10270 Customer Service Associate vacancies announced by the participating banks. To be eligible, candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Candidates must possess a valid mark-sheet / degree certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day she/he registers.

IBPS Clerk Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Open the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page

3. Go to the apply online tab and complete the registration process

4. Once the registration is done, log in to the account

5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the same for further use

The IBPS Clerk application fee is Rs 175 for SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, DESM candidates. For all other category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850.

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
16:10 PM
IBPS IBPS Clerk Registration Date
