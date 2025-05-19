CLAT 2025

CLAT UG 2025 Revised Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Scores and Merit List Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2025
09:33 AM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the much-awaited revised results for CLAT 2025 undergraduate (UG) programmes.
This development follows a Supreme Court directive addressing discrepancies in the original answer key, which led to adjustments in the evaluation process.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the much-awaited revised results for CLAT 2025 undergraduate (UG) programmes. This development follows a Supreme Court directive addressing discrepancies in the original answer key, which led to adjustments in the evaluation process.

Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 can now access their updated scorecards by logging in to the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in — using their application/admit card number and date of birth.

The revised scorecards reflect changes in candidates' marks, with several students witnessing an increase. Aspirants are advised to download and securely save their revised scorecards for future admission and counselling procedures.

Steps to Download CLAT UG 2025 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage.
  • Login with your unique credentials.
  • View and download the scorecard for future reference.

Following the release of the revised results, the counselling registration for the UG programmes is also underway and will conclude on May 21, 2025.

The CLAT 2025 UG exam was conducted on December 1, 2024, and the initial results were declared on December 7. However, following concerns about errors in the published answer key, the Supreme Court intervened, prompting the Consortium to review and correct the discrepancies.

As per the official notification, the revised results have been issued only for the undergraduate programme for now. The result for the postgraduate (PG) exam will be released later.

CLAT remains one of India’s premier entrance tests for admissions into LLB and LLM courses at National Law Universities and other leading law schools across the country.

Last updated on 19 May 2025
09:33 AM
