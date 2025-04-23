JIPMAT Admit Card 2025 Out Now - Check Direct Link and Exam Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 admit card. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 admit card. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The admit card contains essential information like the candidate’s exam city, venue, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines. With the release of the admit card, candidates are advised to review all instructions carefully and make necessary arrangements for a smooth and timely appearance on exam day.

Candidates facing any difficulty while downloading their admit card or spotting discrepancies in the details mentioned on it can immediately contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to jipmat@nta.ac.in for assistance. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre on the day of the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JIPMAT 2025 will be conducted on April 26, 2025, in a single shift from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. This national-level entrance test is held for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya for the academic year 2025-26. The examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country.

According to the official exam pattern, the JIPMAT 2025 question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), divided into three key sections — Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Find the direct admit card direct link here.