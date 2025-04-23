CUET PG 2025

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 Out on exams.nta.ac.in - Objection Window to Close Soon!

Posted on 23 Apr 2025
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys and question papers for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held between March 13 and April 1, 2025, can now download the answer keys, their individual response sheets, and question papers from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys and question papers for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025, covering a total of 157 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held between March 13 and April 1, 2025, can now download the answer keys, their individual response sheets, and question papers from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

This provisional answer key gives candidates an opportunity to cross-check their recorded responses and get an estimate of their potential scores ahead of the final result declaration.

If any discrepancies are found, candidates are permitted to raise objections online. The objection window will remain open from April 22 to April 24, 2025, until 11 PM. To challenge a response, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Once the objection period concludes, a panel of subject experts will carefully review all the challenges. Based on their evaluation, the final answer key will be published, which will be considered binding for the calculation of CUET PG 2025 results. The NTA has clarified that no individual notifications will be issued regarding the acceptance or rejection of specific objections.

Following the release of the final results, participating universities will announce their individual cut-off marks for various postgraduate courses. Qualified candidates can then proceed to the counseling process, where they’ll be able to choose their preferred courses and institutions based on their CUET PG scores.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the final answer key, result announcement, and counseling schedules.

