CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.nic.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
10:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key, along with their subject-wise question papers and recorded responses, using their CUET UG login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key, along with their subject-wise question papers and recorded responses, using their CUET UG login credentials.

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here
SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

To access the CUET UG answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link titled ‘Answer Key’. By entering their application number and password, candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2025 answer key PDF and response sheet for future reference.

In addition to viewing the provisional keys, candidates have been given the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies they might find. The answer key objection window is open till June 20, 2025, up to 11 PM. For each question challenged, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200. The payment can be made through various online modes, including credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

As per the official notification, no objections will be accepted without the payment of the requisite fee, and challenges submitted through any mode other than the online portal will be rejected. All submitted objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the concerned answer key will be updated accordingly, and this revised final answer key will be used for preparing the CUET UG 2025 result.

Organised annually by the NTA, CUET UG serves as the centralised admission test for undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities and colleges across the country.

Candidates are advised to visit the official CUET website regularly for the latest updates on the final answer key and result announcements.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
10:08 AM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
Similar stories
JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Reporting Deadline Today - Check Final Reminder & Guid. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Result 2025 - PCB Toppers List Out! 14 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

SSC job aspirants

SSC CPO 2025 Notification Release Date Postponed Until Further Notice- Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Reporting Deadline Today - Check Final Reminder & Guid. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Result 2025 - PCB Toppers List Out! 14 Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

SSC job aspirants

SSC CPO 2025 Notification Release Date Postponed Until Further Notice- Details Inside

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reopens OTR Correction Window From June 19 at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

JoSAA

JoSAA Round 1 Counselling 2025 Fee Payment Window Closes Tomorrow- Direct Link to App. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality