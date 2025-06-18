CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Response Sheet, Raise Objections on cuet.nta.nic.in

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key, along with their subject-wise question papers and recorded responses, using their CUET UG login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key, along with their subject-wise question papers and recorded responses, using their CUET UG login credentials.

To access the CUET UG answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link titled ‘Answer Key’. By entering their application number and password, candidates can view and download the CUET UG 2025 answer key PDF and response sheet for future reference.

In addition to viewing the provisional keys, candidates have been given the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies they might find. The answer key objection window is open till June 20, 2025, up to 11 PM. For each question challenged, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200. The payment can be made through various online modes, including credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

As per the official notification, no objections will be accepted without the payment of the requisite fee, and challenges submitted through any mode other than the online portal will be rejected. All submitted objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the concerned answer key will be updated accordingly, and this revised final answer key will be used for preparing the CUET UG 2025 result.

Organised annually by the NTA, CUET UG serves as the centralised admission test for undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities and colleges across the country.

Candidates are advised to visit the official CUET website regularly for the latest updates on the final answer key and result announcements.