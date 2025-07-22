The Sunderbans

Visit to the Sunderbans

The Telegraph
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
13:46 PM
debabratee dhar

Right on the cusp of the monsoon, iLead-Kolkata arranged a daylong media tour of Gosaba in the Sunderbans. The journey began from Gadkhali. Located on the banks of the Bidya river, Gadkhali is the gateway to the Sunderbans. A half-hour boat ride took us to Dayapur, where a mangrove park is being developed by iLead in collaboration with the Tagore Society for Rural Development. Dayapur village is located on Satjelia island. A member of the Tagore Society says, “Tourists often come to the Sunderbans and leave without learning anything about its mangroves. We hope the park will at least teach them how to identify the trees and their varieties.” At the entrance to the park is a small stage of sorts with offerings to Bonbibi, the guardian spirit of the forests.

From Dayapur, another hour-long boat ride took us to Rangabelia village. There, iLead students of optometry and critical care set up a health camp under the guidance of local pharmacists. Students used AI-powered diagnostic tools to check blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and eyesight, and conduct ECGs. Based on the results, the patients were advised certain lifestyle changes, exercises and medications.

In Rangabelia, iLead is also building a museum with focus on the future of the Sunderbans. They have set up a self-help group to mobilise the inhabitants of the island. The trip ended with a serene boat ride back to Gadkhali, with the sun setting on a horizon lined with mangroves.

Debabratee Dhar

Road safety

To promote the importance of traffic rules and safety measures, Jyotirmoy Public School in Sonarpur — which is part of greater Calcutta — recently observed Road Safety Awareness Week with great enthusiasm.

Various activities were organised, including a rally on Road Safety Awareness from Jyotirmoy Knowledge Park in Sonarpur to Tematha More. There was also a sit-and-draw competition on the theme Safe Drive, Save Life.

This was followed by a special session conducted by officials from the Baruipur Police District. Among the guest speakers was deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Goutam Chakraborty.

Later, officials from the local traffic police department visited the school and conducted an interactive session on the significance of wearing helmets, using pedestrian crossings, avoiding mobile phones while driving and respecting traffic signals.

The event will hopefully drive in the importance of discipline while on the road, and help these young people stay safe.

Last updated on 22 Jul 2025
13:52 PM
The Sunderbans iLEAD Road safety traffic
