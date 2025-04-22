NCHM JEE 2025 Exam City Slip Released by NTA - Check Admit Card Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be made available in the coming days.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the exam city slip from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. The admit cards for the exam will be made available in the coming days.

The NCHM JEE 2025 is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025, in computer-based mode from 11 AM to 2 PM. The exam serves as the gateway to admission into the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (BSc HHA) for the 2025–26 academic session at participating institutes across India.

City Slip Download Guide

To download the exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official portal, click on the exam city slip link, log in using their credentials (application number and date of birth), and download the document for future reference. This slip provides advance information on the city where the candidate's exam centre will be located, allowing them to plan their travel and stay accordingly.

Candidates facing difficulties in accessing the city slip can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email nchmn@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in bilingual format — English and Hindi — and will comprise objective-type questions. Candidates will be allotted 180 minutes to complete the test. The marking scheme includes four marks for every correct answer and a deduction of one mark for each incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding admit card release and other important instructions.