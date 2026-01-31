CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Application and Exam Schedule by NTA

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
10:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.
Initially, the registration last date was set for January 30, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, providing aspirants additional time to complete the registration process. Candidates can now submit their CUET UG 2026 application forms until February 4 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date was set for January 30; however, after receiving multiple extension requests from candidates, NTA revised it.

In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03 January 2026 regarding submission of online application form for CUET (UG) 2026 and in response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) -2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” the extension notice stated.

CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced for 154000+ Students; Scorecard Link and Cutoff Details
CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced for 154000+ Students; Scorecard Link and Cutoff Details

According to the revised schedule, the window for payment of the application fee will remain open until February 7. The NTA has also informed that candidates who have already registered will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their application details. The application correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, allowing applicants to edit their submitted forms as per the prescribed guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and is scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31, 2026. The entrance examination will be held at multiple examination centres across various cities in India, along with 15 international cities, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates appearing from different regions.

CUET UG 2026 serves as a single-window entrance examination for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes. Through this national-level test, admissions will be offered to central universities, state universities, deemed universities, and several private institutions across the country. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examination process.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
10:37 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
Similar stories
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced for 154000+ Students; Scorecard Link and Cutoff Detail. . .

TNTET

TN TET Result 2025 Declared, Qualifying Percent Revised! Direct Download Link Here

Haryana Public Service Commission

HPSC Announces Haryana Civil Services 2026 Exam Date; Applications Open From February. . .

NTA

NTA Releases NIFTEE 2026 City Intimation Slip; Exam Scheduled for February 8

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced for 154000+ Students; Scorecard Link and Cutoff Detail. . .

TNTET

TN TET Result 2025 Declared, Qualifying Percent Revised! Direct Download Link Here

Haryana Public Service Commission

HPSC Announces Haryana Civil Services 2026 Exam Date; Applications Open From February. . .

NTA

NTA Releases NIFTEE 2026 City Intimation Slip; Exam Scheduled for February 8

NEET counselling

AMRU Releases HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Merit List; 901 Candidates Shortlisted

Admit Card

IIT Guwahati Revises GATE 2026 Exam Centre for Centre 2082; Updated Admit Card Availa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality