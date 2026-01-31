CUET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Application and Exam Schedule by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Initially, the registration last date was set for January 30, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, providing aspirants additional time to complete the registration process. Candidates can now submit their CUET UG 2026 application forms until February 4 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date was set for January 30; however, after receiving multiple extension requests from candidates, NTA revised it.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03 January 2026 regarding submission of online application form for CUET (UG) 2026 and in response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) -2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” the extension notice stated.

According to the revised schedule, the window for payment of the application fee will remain open until February 7. The NTA has also informed that candidates who have already registered will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their application details. The application correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, allowing applicants to edit their submitted forms as per the prescribed guidelines.

The CUET UG 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and is scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31, 2026. The entrance examination will be held at multiple examination centres across various cities in India, along with 15 international cities, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates appearing from different regions.

CUET UG 2026 serves as a single-window entrance examination for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes. Through this national-level test, admissions will be offered to central universities, state universities, deemed universities, and several private institutions across the country. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examination process.