CSIR NET Result 2025 Announced for 154000+ Students; Scorecard Link and Cutoff Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the December 2025 session of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official websites, csirnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. According to the official result notification, this year, out of the 212552 registered candidates, 154080 appeared.

To check the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 result, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The result link has been activated on the official portals, enabling candidates to download and save their scorecards for future reference.

Prior to the declaration of results, the NTA released the final answer key for CSIR UGC NET 2025 after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. The objection window was open from December 30 to January 1. Following the evaluation of challenges, the testing agency dropped three questions from the final assessment. The CSIR UGC NET 2025 examination was conducted on December 18 in two shifts across multiple centres.

Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the CSIR NET result link available on the homepage, and logging in through the result window using their credentials. Once logged in, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 result can be downloaded and preserved for future use.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professors or Lecturers in the faculty of Science. The examination is held across five major science disciplines, namely Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth Sciences.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA and CSIR NET websites for further updates related to scorecards, cut-off marks, and subsequent procedures.

Find the direct result download link here.