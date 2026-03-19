GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out for All Papers; Result and Merit List Today - Check Updates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The institute is expected to declare the GATE 2026 results today, March 19.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key along with the master question paper through the official GOAPS portal (goaps.iitg.ac.in) using their login credentials.

The final answer key has been published after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates during the challenge window. With its release, no further objections or challenges will be accepted. Candidates who took the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 can now verify their responses and evaluate their performance using the official documents available online.

To download the GATE 2026 final answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website, navigate to the GOAPS login portal, and enter their enrollment ID and password. Once logged in, they can access their dashboard to download the answer key and the corresponding master question paper for reference.

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The institute is expected to declare the GATE 2026 results today, March 19, with the result link to be activated on the GOAPS portal. Following the result announcement, the GATE 2026 scorecards will be made available from March 27. These scorecards play a crucial role in postgraduate admissions as well as recruitment processes in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Candidates should note that the GATE 2026 score will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of result declaration. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and further announcements related to results and scorecard downloads.

Find the direct download link here.