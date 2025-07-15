English should be India’s national language

No

No connect

There is still a massive portion of India’s population that does not have access to English education. So giving it the status of national language would lead to the marginalisation of already marginalised, impoverished sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Banerjee

First year, Shyambazar Law College, Calcutta

Colonial mindset

Choosing English as our national language is choosing the language of our oppressors. It reflects a colonial mindset. A national language should not reflect historical oppression or favour a privileged few.

Yafiha Hussain

Class XII, Delhi Public School, Siliguri

Multilingual pride

India’s strength lies in multilingualism. We should not forget, every language creates a sense of belonging among its speakers. Whether it is Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu or Marathi, they all represent a centuries-old culture that enables individual speakers take pride in his or her mother tongue.

Srijak Chakraborty

Class IX, Delhi Public School South Kolkata, Calcutta

Not required

English should not be the national language of India as only 10 to 20 per cent of the total population speaks it. For most of these people, English is actually a second language since a majority of

Indians prefer using their mother tongue. In a country with as

much diversity as India, there is actually no need, want or widespread demand for a single national language.

Ariba Rasheed,

Class XII, DAV Public School, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Yes

Smart choice

Designating English as India’s national language offers significant advantages. It serves as a neutral, unifying medium that cuts across the country’s vast linguistic diversity while avoiding the regional sensitivities tied to languages like Hindi. This will promote national cohesion without alienating any community. As the global lingua franca, English also equips Indian youth to access international education, high-skilled jobs and global markets, particularly in fields like technology and business where English proficiency is essential.

Sk Abdul Halim

Second year, Aliah University, Calcutta