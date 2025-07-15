Debate

English should be India’s national language

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
13:20 PM
istock.com/nicoletainonscu

istock.com/nicoletainonscu

ADVERTISEMENT

No

No connect

There is still a massive portion of India’s population that does not have access to English education. So giving it the status of national language would lead to the marginalisation of already marginalised, impoverished sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Banerjee
First year, Shyambazar Law College, Calcutta

Colonial mindset

Choosing English as our national language is choosing the language of our oppressors. It reflects a colonial mindset. A national language should not reflect historical oppression or favour a privileged few.

Yafiha Hussain
Class XII, Delhi Public School, Siliguri

Multilingual pride

India’s strength lies in multilingualism. We should not forget, every language creates a sense of belonging among its speakers. Whether it is Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu or Marathi, they all represent a centuries-old culture that enables individual speakers take pride in his or her mother tongue.

Srijak Chakraborty
Class IX, Delhi Public School South Kolkata, Calcutta

Not required

English should not be the national language of India as only 10 to 20 per cent of the total population speaks it. For most of these people, English is actually a second language since a majority of
Indians prefer using their mother tongue. In a country with as
much diversity as India, there is actually no need, want or widespread demand for a single national language.

Ariba Rasheed,
Class XII, DAV Public School, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Yes

Smart choice

Designating English as India’s national language offers significant advantages. It serves as a neutral, unifying medium that cuts across the country’s vast linguistic diversity while avoiding the regional sensitivities tied to languages like Hindi. This will promote national cohesion without alienating any community. As the global lingua franca, English also equips Indian youth to access international education, high-skilled jobs and global markets, particularly in fields like technology and business where English proficiency is essential.

Sk Abdul Halim
Second year, Aliah University, Calcutta

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
13:28 PM
Debate National language English
Similar stories
MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Additional Exam Admit Card Out for UG Courses - Download Now

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Sch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Percentile Cut-Off Lowered, All Eligible Candidates Can Join Stray Roun. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notice Published - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Application . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Additional Exam Admit Card Out for UG Courses - Download Now

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Sch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Percentile Cut-Off Lowered, All Eligible Candidates Can Join Stray Roun. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notice Published - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Application . . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Exam Time-Table Released: Check Paper Wise Detailed Schedule

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Download Link & Revised Sch. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality