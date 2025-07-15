AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/- Raise Objection Till July 16

Summary Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ According to the official notice, the objections against the answer key raised by the candidates will be verified by the subject expert panel

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

The agency has also uploaded the question paper with recorded responses along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections or challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable) till July 16.

According to the official notice, the objections against the answer key raised by the candidates will be verified by the subject expert panel. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ Click on the AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials Click on submit and download the answer key Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link