Answer Key

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/- Raise Objection Till July 16

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jul 2025
13:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/
According to the official notice, the objections against the answer key raised by the candidates will be verified by the subject expert panel

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

The agency has also uploaded the question paper with recorded responses along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections or challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable) till July 16.

According to the official notice, the objections against the answer key raised by the candidates will be verified by the subject expert panel. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/
  2. Click on the AIAPGET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials
  4. Click on submit and download the answer key
  5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AIAPGET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 15 Jul 2025
13:49 PM
Answer Key AIAPGET 2025 NTA
Similar stories
MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Additional Exam Admit Card Out for UG Courses - Download Now

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Sch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Percentile Cut-Off Lowered, All Eligible Candidates Can Join Stray Roun. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notice Published - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Application . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
rock route: Students of Makaut University explore the Yelbong River Canyon in Kalimpong district
Heritage

Geo Heritage

istock.com/nicoletainonscu
Debate

English should be India’s national language

MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Additional Exam Admit Card Out for UG Courses - Download Now

NEET UG 2025

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Sch. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Percentile Cut-Off Lowered, All Eligible Candidates Can Join Stray Roun. . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notice Published - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Application . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality