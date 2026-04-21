JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026 Declared; Cut-Offs Rise, IIT Race Tightens

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 for BE and BTech papers. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 for BE and BTech papers. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth. This year, 1034330 candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam out of 1110904 registered candidates.

Alongside the results, the agency has also released the final answer key. Notably, two questions from the Physics section of the April 4 morning shift have been removed after review. The Session 2 examination was conducted between April 2 and April 8 in two shifts daily, spanning 304 cities across India and 14 international centres, with over 11 lakh candidates registering for the test.

The competition for admission into premier institutes has intensified this year, as the qualifying cut-off for JEE Advanced has increased across most categories. For the general category, the cut-off stands at 93.4123549, marking a rise compared to 93.1023262 in 2025 and 93.2362181 in 2024. Similar upward trends have been observed for categories such as OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and EWS, while a slight decrease has been recorded for candidates under the PwD category.

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Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates, based on the combined performance of Session 1 and Session 2, will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, which is the gateway to admission in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The NTA has also taken strict action against malpractice. Results of 54 candidates from Session 1 and 57 candidates from Session 2 have been withheld due to the use of unfair means, including forged documents, possession of mobile phones, and written notes during the examination. Additionally, the results of 56 candidates remain under review due to discrepancies in personal details such as photographs, biometrics, and supporting documents.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can proceed to apply for JEE Advanced through its official portal, jeeadv.ac.in. The counselling process under the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to commence after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results by IIT Roorkee.

Find the direct scorecard download link.