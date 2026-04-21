JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 State-Wise Toppers Announced; AP, Telangana Dominate! Full List Here

Summary NTA has officially released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2, along with the much-awaited list of toppers. As per official data, a total of 26 candidates have secured a perfect 100 NTA score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2, along with the much-awaited list of toppers.

As per official data, a total of 26 candidates out of 10,34,330 who appeared for Session 2 have secured a perfect 100 NTA score, placing them among the top rankers in one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

This year, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as the leading states with the highest number of top scorers. From Andhra Pradesh, the candidates who achieved a perfect percentile include Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy, Narendra Babu Gari Mahith, Thunga Durga Suprabhath, Pasala Mohith, and Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy. Telangana also recorded an equal number of top performers, with Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy, Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkat Reddy Valla, Vivaan Sharad Maheshwari, and Rishi Premnath securing 100 percentile scores.

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Delhi (NCT) also witnessed strong performance, with three candidates — Shreyas Mishra, Aditya Gupta, and Atharva Panjabi — achieving perfect scores. Rajasthan followed with multiple toppers, including Kabeer Chhillar, Arnav Gautam, Yashvardhan, and Chiranjib Kar, further highlighting the widespread geographical representation among high achievers.

In addition to these states, several other regions have contributed to the list of top scorers. Chandigarh saw Aarush Singhal secure a perfect percentile, while Maharashtra produced two toppers — Siddharth Shrikant Athaley and Madhav Viradiya. Haryana also recorded strong results with Arnav Gandhi and Anay Jain among the top rankers. Other states represented in the 100 percentile list include Tamil Nadu with Thammina Girish, Bihar with Shubham Kumar, and Odisha with Bhavesh Patra.

The declaration of the topper list reflects the highly competitive nature of the examination and the academic excellence demonstrated by students across diverse regions. With the results now announced, qualified candidates will move on to the next stage of the admission process, including eligibility for JEE Advanced, which paves the way for entry into premier engineering institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Find the full merit list here.