Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

UKPSC PCS Final Result 2026 Declared; Jasmeet Kaur Tops, Cut Offs to be Released Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
14:42 PM

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Summary
Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access the final merit list through the commission's official website
Leading the merit list is Jasmeet Kaur, who secured Rank 1 and has been selected for the post of Deputy Collector in the Personnel and Vigilance Department

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the final results of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access the final merit list through the commission's official website.

The final selection list was released on June 1, 2026, following the completion of all stages of the examination process, including the main written examination, interview, physical standards test, and medical examination.

According to the commission, the final merit list has been prepared based on candidates' overall performance in the selection process and the post preferences submitted during the online application stage.

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Leading the merit list is Jasmeet Kaur, who secured Rank 1 and has been selected for the post of Deputy Collector in the Personnel and Vigilance Department. The commission stated that appointments have been allotted in accordance with candidates' merit positions and their preferred posts.

UKPSC has announced that detailed marks obtained by candidates in the main examination and interview, along with category-wise cut-off marks, will be published on June 3, 2026, on the official website.

The declaration of the final result comes after the revised main examination result was announced on December 1, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the mains examination appeared for interviews conducted between March 17 and April 21, 2026. Following the completion of all evaluation stages, the commission finalized the selection list.

UKPSC PCS Final Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the merit list:

  1. Visit the official UKPSC website.
  2. Click on the “UKPSC PCS Final Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Open the merit list PDF.
  4. Search for your roll number using the search function.
  5. Download and save the document for future reference.

The Uttarakhand PCS examination is one of the state's most competitive recruitment tests, attracting thousands of aspirants each year for administrative and allied government services. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official UKPSC website for the latest updates and recruitment-related announcements.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
14:43 PM
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission UKPSC Results out Uttarakhand government
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