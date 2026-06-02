NMC Proposes Extending MBBS Completion Timeline to 10 Years; Public Feedback Invited

Summary NMC has proposed a significant amendment to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which could allow MBBS students an additional year to complete their undergraduate medical education. The proposal has been released through a draft notification titled Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, and has been placed in the public domain for comments and suggestions from stakeholders.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a significant amendment to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which could allow MBBS students an additional year to complete their undergraduate medical education. The proposal has been released through a draft notification titled Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, and has been placed in the public domain for comments and suggestions from stakeholders.

At present, the Graduate Medical Education Regulations require students enrolled in the MBBS programme to complete their studies within nine years from the date of admission. This timeline includes all academic requirements necessary for obtaining the degree. However, the newly proposed amendment seeks to increase the maximum permissible duration to 10 years, offering students additional flexibility to complete their medical education and internship requirements.

The proposed change specifically relates to a provision under Chapter V of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. Under the existing rule, no student is permitted to continue the undergraduate medical course after completing nine years from the date of admission. If the amendment receives final approval, students will be allowed to remain enrolled in the MBBS programme for up to 10 years from the date they join the first MBBS course. The revised duration will also include the compulsory rotating medical internship, which is an essential component of the MBBS curriculum.

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While proposing this extension, the commission has clarified that the rules regarding the First Professional MBBS examination will remain unchanged. Students will continue to be allowed a maximum of four attempts to clear the First Professional MBBS examination, as prescribed under the current regulations.

In its official notification, the NMC stated that the draft amendment has been prepared and approved by the competent authority following the prescribed procedure. The commission further noted that the proposed regulation has been published to inform all stakeholders who may be affected by the change and that the amendment will be considered after the completion of a 30-day consultation period.

NMC Seeks Suggestions and Objections

The commission has invited students, medical colleges, faculty members and other stakeholders to submit their comments, suggestions and objections regarding the proposed amendment. Interested individuals can send their feedback within 30 days from the date on which the draft notification is made available to the public.

According to the notification, comments may be submitted to the Deputy Secretary (UGMEB), National Medical Commission, or through the designated email address mentioned in the official notice. The commission has clarified that only responses received through the prescribed email channel will be taken into consideration during the review process.

Once the consultation period concludes, the NMC will examine the feedback received from stakeholders before making a final decision on the proposed amendment.