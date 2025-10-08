PCI Opens Portal for Pharmacy Institutions to Apply for 2026-27 Approvals

Summary The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has announced that its online portal will remain open until 31, 2025, for existing pharmacy institutions seeking extension of approval for the academic session 2026-27. This move follows the recently revised admission timelines approved by the Supreme Court.

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has announced that its online portal will remain open until 31, 2025, for existing pharmacy institutions seeking extension of approval for the academic session 2026-27. This move follows the recently revised admission timelines approved by the Supreme Court.

According to the Council, the portal will also stay open year-round for new institutions applying for the first time and for existing colleges seeking approval for new courses, increase in student intake, or institutional changes such as name, address, or location.

However, institutions—both new and existing—must submit the Standard Inspection Format (SIF), Pharmacy Education Regulatory Charges (PERC), and valid statutory documents by October 31, 2025, to be considered for the 2026-27 academic session. "Failure to comply with this deadline will result in the application being deferred and considered only for the 2027-28 academic session subject to successful submission of SIF and PERC. In such cases, the application will not be processed for the 2026-27 intake," PCI clarified.

All institutions offering PCI-approved courses under Section 12, including D.Pharm, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, Pharm.D, Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate), and B.Pharm (Practice), must apply online via the DIGI-PHARMed portal, where payment of PERC can be made exclusively through the integrated payment gateway.

New institutions will need to pay a registration fee of ₹10,000 along with applicable charges once statutory documents are approved. The Council has emphasized that no extension of the October 31 deadline will be granted under any circumstances.

As per the revised schedule approved by the Supreme Court, applications submitted before November 1 will be processed for the current academic year, while those submitted after will be considered for the next session. Statutory document inspections must be completed by November 15, with inspection reports to be released by April 30.

Earlier, the PCI had announced that admissions must conclude by July 30, the academic session will begin on August 1, and vacancy admissions can continue till August 15.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, in its September 8 order, approved PCI’s request to revise the admission timeline to avoid repeated extensions in future cycles.