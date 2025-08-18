Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA Allocates MBBS Seats for Terror Victims' Families - Check Eligibility and Seat Matrix



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from the Central Pool for the academic year 2025-26 for spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism.
According to the official notification, four MBBS seats have been earmarked in different medical colleges across India for eligible candidates under this category.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from the Central Pool for the academic year 2025-26 for spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism. According to the official notification, four MBBS seats have been earmarked in different medical colleges across India for eligible candidates under this category.

Seat Matrix

The medical colleges include AN Magadh Medical College, Gaya (Bihar), with one seat, Grant Medical College, Mumbai (Maharashtra), with one seat, and Pt JNM Medical College, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), with two seats, making a total of four MBBS seats.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must be the spouse or child of a deceased or disabled civilian victim of terrorism and must be Indian nationals. They should be at least 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2025. As per the Graduate Medical Education Regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC), applicants must have individually passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English, securing at least 50% marks for the Unreserved & Gen-EWS category and 40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates. For PwD applicants, the minimum requirement is 45% for Unreserved & Gen-EWS and 40% for SC/ST/OBC categories.

In addition, qualifying for NEET UG 2025 is mandatory. The required percentile is 50th for Unreserved & Gen-EWS, 40th for SC/ST/OBC, and 45th for PwD candidates in the Unreserved & Gen-EWS category.

Selection will be made on a priority basis, giving preference first to children whose both parents were killed in terrorist attacks, followed by children of sole breadwinners lost to terrorism, and finally wards of victims with permanent disability or serious injuries.

The MHA has requested states and UTs to forward applications with duly attested documents by August 31, 2025, to the Under Secretary (CT-II), Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, along with scanned copies sent via email.

Ministry of Home Affairs MBBS Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Seat Matrix
