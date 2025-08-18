TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at tnpsc.gov.in- Know Details

Summary Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is set to pen the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 today, August 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM. No modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period. TNPSC Group 2 Exam Prelims is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam 2025: Steps to make changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on link for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. The application form will be displayed on the screen

5. Make the desired corrections on the application form

6. Submit once done, and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.