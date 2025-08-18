TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at tnpsc.gov.in- Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Aug 2025
13:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is set to pen the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 today, August 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment process and want to make corrections in the application form can do it on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections is August 20, 2025 up to 11:59 PM. No modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period. TNPSC Group 2 Exam Prelims is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam 2025: Steps to make changes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on link for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. The application form will be displayed on the screen

5. Make the desired corrections on the application form

6. Submit once done, and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Aug 2025
13:47 PM
TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
Similar stories
WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Announce MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEE

ABVP Protests Over Delay in WBJEE Results 2025 Outside Bikash Bhawan, Several Detaine. . .

civil services exams

60 Civil Services Aspirants from Odisha to Get Free Coaching - Know How to Qualify

IBPS

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims Exam Soon at ibps.in- Exam on August 30

Madhya Pradesh government

DME Madhya Pradesh To Announce MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today- D. . .

Teacher Recruitment

Application for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Begins Tomorrow at rpsc.rajastha. . .

Kerala government

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know What's Nex. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality