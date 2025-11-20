Shift in Study Abroad Choices: ‘Big Four’ Lose Appeal as Students Seek Affordable Nations

Summary A new global education report has revealed a major shift in international student preferences as rising tuition fees and stricter financial requirements in traditional study-abroad hotspots. According to the report, surging tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds thresholds in the “big four” destinations—the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia—are driving students to reconsider their choices.

A new global education report has revealed a major shift in international student preferences as rising tuition fees and stricter financial requirements in traditional study-abroad hotspots prompt many to explore more affordable alternatives. The “2026 Trends Report: Building and Rebuilding Global Education”, released by international student mobility platform ApplyBoard, highlights how students—particularly from India—are becoming more strategic and financially cautious when choosing overseas academic options.

According to the report, surging tuition fees and higher proof-of-funds thresholds in the “big four” destinations—the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia—are driving students to reconsider their choices. As financial pressures intensify, countries like Germany and Ireland are emerging as top contenders due to their comparatively lower tuition fees, predictable policies, and flexible post-study work opportunities. Meanwhile, France and Spain are witnessing record international enrolments supported by simplified visa processes and national housing initiatives.

The report also notes a significant disruption in the traditional flow of students to major English-speaking nations. Canada, for instance, is projected to see a 54% drop in new study permit issuances in 2025, with post-graduation work permits anticipated to decline by 30%. Although the UK and Australia continue to maintain steady volumes, both face cooling demand because of rising living expenses and tighter compliance norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these challenges, global demand for international education remains robust. However, students and families, especially in India, are now weighing their return on investment more carefully. ApplyBoard co-founder and CEO Meti Basiri emphasised that the decision to study abroad has become “a financial calculation,” with learners prioritising affordability, clear career outcomes, post-study work options, and policy stability.

Non-English-speaking nations are responding to this shift by strengthening their international education systems. Germany surpassed 400,000 international students in the winter 2024–25 semester, aided by favourable study-to-work pathways and dual citizenship reforms. France aims to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, supported by centralised housing measures and strong employment prospects. Countries like South Korea and the UAE are also expanding international enrolments by offering extended work rights and streamlined immigration frameworks.

Looking ahead, the report predicts that global student mobility will continue to rise and could reach 10 million international students by 2030, but through more diversified, economically motivated routes that reflect the evolving priorities of today’s learners.