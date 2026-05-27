Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Out; QPRep Portal Activated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
15:54 PM

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Summary
In a significant move, this is the first time the commission has published the provisional answer key within three days of conducting the examination
The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 is being held to fill more than 900 vacancies across various central government administrative and civil services posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 on its official website. In a significant move, this is the first time the commission has published the provisional answer key within three days of conducting the examination.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 is being held to fill more than 900 vacancies across various central government administrative and civil services posts.

Candidates can now access the answer keys and raise objections through the Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep) available on the official websites:

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  • UPSC Official Website
  • UPSC Online Portal

According to the commission, candidates can submit objections against the provisional answer keys until 6 pm on May 31, 2026.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Log in using registration ID and password.
  • Click on the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” link.
  • Select “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026.”
  • Open the provisional answer key PDF for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 or CSAT.

The commission is expected to review all objections submitted by candidates before publishing the final answer key. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC portal for further updates regarding the examination process.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
15:56 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2026 UPSC Answer Key
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