Global Conference

Confluence 2027 – International Summit on Business, Technology and Innovation to Take Place in San Jose

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 27 May 2026
12:47 PM
Confluence 2027 to be held in San Jose

Confluence 2027 to be held in San Jose

Confluence 2027, an upcoming global business, technology and innovation summit, has officially announced its inaugural edition, to be held from April 9–11, 2027, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, one of the world’s leading hubs for technology, venture capital, artificial intelligence and startup innovation.

Positioned as a high-impact international platform for entrepreneurship, investment, healthcare innovation and emerging technologies, Confluence 2027 will bring together startup founders, venture capital firms, global investors, AI leaders, healthcare innovators, business executives, researchers, policymakers and members of the global diaspora ecosystem for three days of strategic collaboration and industry dialogue.

The summit is being designed as a serious business and innovation convening focused on fostering global partnerships, cross-border investment opportunities, startup ecosystem development, industrial transformation, frontier technologies, and next-generation healthcare innovation.

Unlike conventional networking events or cultural gatherings, Confluence 2027 aims to create a long-term platform connecting global capital, innovation ecosystems, deep technology, healthcare advancements, and entrepreneurial talent across Silicon Valley, India, and emerging international markets.

The event will feature three dedicated forums:

Capital Forum — Focused on venture capital, startup funding, private equity, family offices, founder-investor engagement, growth-stage financing, and global investment ecosystems.

Vertical Forum — Focused on artificial intelligence, frontier technologies, robotics, AI infrastructure, enterprise innovation, agentic systems, and emerging technology platforms.

Vital Forum — Focused on regenerative medicine, longevity, precision healthcare, MedTech, clinical AI, surgical technologies, and healthcare system innovation.

A major strategic initiative associated with the summit is “Build Bengal × Silicon Valley,” a cross-border collaboration platform intended to strengthen connections among Bengal-origin founders, technologists, investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and global industry leaders.

The broader vision for Confluence 2027 has been conceptualised by Rahul Roy, Founder, Confluence 2027.

“Confluence is not being envisioned as a symbolic diaspora gathering or a cultural networking exercise. The intention is to build a serious global platform focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, venture capital, industrial growth, technology collaboration, and international business relationships. One of the long-term aspirations connected to Confluence is the creation of stronger startup and investment ecosystems linked to Bengal and Eastern India,” said Rahul Roy, Founder, Confluence 2027.

Confluence 2027 will also feature:

• An Innovation Hub showcasing artificial intelligence startups, robotics, enterprise software, semiconductor technologies, MedTech, wearable technologies, and emerging innovation platforms.

• A curated Bengal Startups Showcase aimed at bringing leading startups from Kolkata and Eastern India onto a global stage, enabling emerging founders to connect with Silicon Valley investors, global enterprises, accelerators, and innovation leaders, while highlighting Bengal’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

• A dedicated Content Creators Track that will identify and handpick emerging digital creators, storytellers, and innovation-focused influencers from India and the global diaspora ecosystem.

• Founder × Investor Matchrooms connecting startups with venture capital firms, private investors, family offices, and strategic partners.

• Live Hackathons and Startup Showdowns focused on applied AI, frontier technologies, and problem-solving innovation.

• Closed-door leadership discussions featuring global founders, investors, operators, clinicians, and policymakers.

• International networking experiences and curated partnership forums.

• The WIRM World Congress partnership focused on regenerative medicine, longevity science, orthobiologics, clinical AI, and precision healthcare.

Confluence Team

Confluence: United States Corp

• Rahul Roy — Founding Member • Bitan Biswas, Sudipto Mukhopadhyay, Sudip Chattopadhyay, Bibek Das — Co-Founders • Purnendu Chatterjee, Ashok Dey Sarkar — Chief Advisors • Meghdut RoyChowdhury; Sanku Bose, PhD — Co-Chairs • Dev Roy — Publicity Chair

For more information on media and partnership enquiries, click the link below.

confluencesummit.org

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Roy Foundation by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
12:48 PM
Global Conference Business Summit technology Innovation
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