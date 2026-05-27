CG Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam Scheduled for June 4

Summary Candidates who are set to appear for the examination scheduled on June 4, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official website: CG Vyapam Official Website The hall ticket contains important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the entrance examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) courses.

Candidates who are set to appear for the examination scheduled on June 4, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official website: CG Vyapam Official Website

According to the official schedule, the examination will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM across 33 examination centres in Chhattisgarh.

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The board has stated that candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card. The hall ticket contains important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines.

Officials have advised candidates to carefully verify all information mentioned on the admit card immediately after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the concerned authorities before the examination date.

CG Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” section available on the homepage.

Open the link titled “Pre D.El.Ed. Entrance Exam 2026 Admit Card.”

Enter the registration number, password, and captcha code.

Click on the login button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and notifications related to the CG Vyapam Pre DElEd.