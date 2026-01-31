TNTET

TN TET Result 2025 Declared, Qualifying Percent Revised! Direct Download Link Here

Summary
The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has officially publlished the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has officially publlished the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2025 along with the release of the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, by logging into their respective dashboards using valid credentials.

According to official information, the qualifying criteria for teachers aspiring to teach classes 1 to 8 have been revised, with reports indicating a reduction in the qualifying percentage for candidates belonging to reserved categories. The TN TET results have been prepared based on the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the recruitment board. Candidates from the general category have been declared qualified with a minimum score of 90 marks out of 150, while those from backward classes and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories needed at least 75 marks. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and SC(A) categories, the qualifying mark has been fixed at 60.

The TRB has also confirmed that the TN TET eligibility certificates will be made available on the official website from February 2. Qualified candidates will be able to download their eligibility certificates online, which are mandatory for consideration in teacher recruitment for government and government-aided schools in the state.

The TN TET 2025 examination was conducted in OMR mode, with Paper I held on November 15 and Paper II on November 16. The provisional answer key for both papers was released on November 25, and candidates were given an opportunity to submit objections until December 3. After reviewing the objections received, the board published the final answer key along with the results.

Candidates can also download the final answer key for the master question paper, which consists of 150 questions, along with their detailed mark list. To access these documents and check the result status, candidates must log in to their individual dashboards on the TRB portal. To access these documents and check the result status, candidates must log in to their individual dashboards on the TRB portal.

The conduct of TN TET has gained added significance following a Supreme Court directive mandating Teacher Eligibility Test qualification for in-service teachers working in government and government-aided schools. In line with this order, the Tamil Nadu government decided to conduct the TN TET examination three times a year. Earlier, State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh had stated that the apex court’s ruling would impact around 3.28 lakh teachers with more than five years of service, as well as nearly 67,000 teachers who are close to retirement.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official TRB website for further updates related to eligibility certificates, future TN TET schedules and teacher recruitment notifications.

