NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released - Check Provisionally Selected Candidates List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee has published the Round 1 provisional seat allotment result for NEET Super Speciality (SS) Counselling 2025. A total of 6,035 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super-speciality courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee has published the Round 1 provisional seat allotment result for NEET Super Speciality (SS) Counselling 2025 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Along with the result, the committee has issued an important advisory stating that the provisional allotment is indicative in nature and may undergo changes before the final result is declared. A total of 6,035 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super-speciality courses.

According to the official notification, candidates must note that the provisional allotment does not grant any claim or right over the allotted seat. The committee has also clarified that the provisional result cannot be challenged in any court of law. Candidates are advised to wait for the final allotment result and download the official allotment letter before approaching the allotted college or institute for admission.

To access the provisional allotment result, candidates need to visit the official MCC website and navigate to the “Super Speciality” section on the homepage. From there, they must go to the “Current Events” section and click on the link for the NEET SS 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result. The result will be available in PDF format, allowing candidates to check their allotment status.

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The MCC has further instructed candidates to report any discrepancies in the provisional result at the earliest. Issues, if any, must be communicated to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) via email (mccresultquery@gmail.com) before 11 AM on March 18. After this deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final.

Following the declaration of the final Round 1 result, candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges between March 19 and March 25, 2026. Those who are not satisfied with their allotted seat will have the option to participate in the next round of counselling and opt for seat upgradation.

Earlier, the MCC had also notified the addition of 10 seats and withdrawal of 20 super-speciality seats from the Round 1 seat matrix. This decision was taken based on updates received from the concerned institutes, leading to a revision in the available seats for counselling.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC portal for updates regarding the final allotment result, reporting process, and subsequent counselling rounds.

Find the direct provisional seat allotment result here.