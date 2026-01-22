NMIMS Releases PI Shortlist and NMAT Cutoffs for MBA Admissions 2026; All Details

Summary SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has announced the Personal Interview (PI) shortlist for MBA admissions. Along with the PI shortlist, NMIMS has also released the NMAT cutoff scores for MBA admissions.

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has announced the Personal Interview (PI) shortlist for MBA admissions 2026. Candidates who had submitted the NMIMS MBA application form can now log in to the official admission portal to check their NMIMS shortlist status for the 2026 intake. The shortlist has been prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the NMAT by GMAC examination.

Along with the PI shortlist, NMIMS has also released the NMAT cutoff scores for MBA admissions. Eligible candidates can access the NMIMS MBA cutoffs and the updated selection criteria by logging in at the official website, nmat.nmims.edu. The institute releases the cutoff scores simultaneously with the PI calls, and only those candidates who meet the prescribed overall and sectional cutoffs are shortlisted for the next stages of the selection process.

As per the details released by NMIMS, more than 1,700 seats will be filled across various NMIMS campuses for the flagship MBA programme as well as specialised MBA courses. Candidates shortlisted through the NMAT score-based screening must complete a separate application for the NMIMS selection round. During this process, shortlisted candidates are required to book a slot by selecting their preferred date and offline centre for the personal interview and other assessment rounds.

In line with trends from the previous admission cycle, NMIMS has kept the overall NMAT cutoff unchanged at 209 for all programmes and campuses, except for the MBA in Pharmaceutical Management. However, candidates witnessed a reduction in the sectional cutoff, which now stands at 60 marks in each of the three sections. In the previous session, the sectional cutoff was set at 62 marks, indicating a marginal relaxation this year.

NMIMS has also released the post-NMAT schedule along with the PI calls. Shortlisted candidates can download their NMIMS call letters from the login dashboard and appear for the selection process between January 31 and February 26. The call letter contains complete details regarding the personal interview, competency assessment, venue, and reporting instructions.

A significant change has also been introduced in the weightage assigned to different components of the NMIMS MBA selection process. The weightage of NMAT scores has been reduced further to 10 per cent in the current admission cycle. In comparison, NMAT carried a weightage of 20 per cent last year, down from 70 per cent in earlier sessions. The revised selection criteria place greater emphasis on the competency assessment, which carries 60 per cent weightage, followed by the personal interview and work experience, each accounting for 15 per cent.

Candidates shortlisted for the PI round must register for the selection process and book their slots for the personal interview and NMIMS competency test within the stipulated timeline. All relevant details, including cutoff scores, selection criteria, and scheduling information, are available in the NMIMS call letter accessible through the official candidate login.