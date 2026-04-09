NEET PG 2025 Admission - NMC Extends Data Submission Deadline; Check Revised Date

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the deadline for submission of NEET PG 2025 admission data. Earlier, medical colleges and institutions were required to upload details of postgraduate admissions made through NEET-PG 2025 for the academic session 2025–26 by April 8.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the deadline for submission of NEET PG 2025 admission data following reports of technical issues faced by several medical colleges while uploading information on the official portal. The extension comes as a relief to institutions struggling with the Admission Monitoring Portal.

Earlier, medical colleges and institutions were required to upload details of postgraduate admissions made through NEET-PG 2025 for the academic session 2025–26 by April 8, 2026. However, after multiple institutions reported difficulties in completing the process due to technical glitches, the authorities reviewed the situation.

Taking these concerns into account, the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) under the NMC has now extended the deadline to April 15, 2026. The decision was communicated through an official notice issued on April 7, 2026, to the Directorate of Medical Education across states and to all concerned institutions.

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The commission had earlier directed all medical colleges to submit admission details through its online monitoring system to ensure transparency and proper record-keeping of postgraduate medical admissions. However, institutions flagged issues related to uploading data, prompting the regulatory body to allow additional time for compliance.

In its latest communication, the board reiterated that the extension has been granted after careful consideration of the technical challenges faced by institutions. It also emphasised that all colleges must complete the submission process within the revised deadline without fail.

Further, the NMC Secretary, Raghav Langer, addressed a formal communication to directors, principals, and deans of medical colleges, urging them to take note of the revised timeline and ensure the timely submission of all required admission data.

The notice clarified that the Admission Monitoring Portal will remain accessible for uploading information until April 15, 2026. Institutions have been advised to use this extended window to resolve any pending issues and ensure that accurate admission details are submitted.

Read the official notice here.