CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Exam Postponed Due to Bakrid Holiday - Check Revised Schedule Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
09:09 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 (CUET UG 2026).
The decision was taken in view of the revised holiday announcement for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 (CUET UG 2026) examinations that were scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2026, in both shifts.

The decision was taken in view of the revised holiday announcement for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). According to the official notice issued by the agency, the postponement follows the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum dated May 22, 2026, regarding the change in the holiday date on account of the festival.

In its official statement, the National Testing Agency said that all CUET UG 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 have been postponed. The revised dates for the affected examinations will be announced later.

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The agency stated that candidates appearing for the postponed examinations should regularly monitor the official websites for further announcements related to the updated examination schedule and other important instructions.

Students have been advised to rely only on official communication channels to avoid confusion and misinformation regarding the revised dates. The NTA specifically asked candidates to stay alert and follow updates available on its official portals, including nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

The official notification stated that the postponement was being announced in continuation of the earlier public notice issued on May 5, 2026, and after considering the revised government holiday notification related to Id-ul-Zuha.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 is one of the country’s largest undergraduate entrance examinations conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and several participating state, deemed, and private universities across India.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the May 28 examination have been advised to wait for the revised schedule announcement and continue checking the official website regularly for fresh updates regarding admit cards, city intimation slips, and examination dates.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 25 May 2026
09:09 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Exams postponed Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
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