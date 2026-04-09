NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC to Hear Cutoff Reduction Case on April 28; Merit vs Access Debate Intensifies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
11:09 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the reduction in the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2025–26 on April 28.
The case has sparked a nationwide debate over the balance between maintaining academic standards and ensuring access to postgraduate medical seats.

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the reduction in the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2025–26 on April 28, 2026. The case has sparked a nationwide debate over the balance between maintaining academic standards and ensuring access to postgraduate medical seats.

During the recent proceedings, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan argued that there is no shortage of qualified candidates to fill available postgraduate seats. He contended that vacancies persist largely due to the high fees charged by private medical institutions, rather than a lack of merit among aspirants. According to him, lowering the qualifying percentile is not a necessary solution to address unfilled seats.

The matter was earlier heard by a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, who indicated that the court would examine whether a significant reduction in the cut-off could adversely impact the standards of postgraduate medical education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting a contrasting view, Senior Advocate DS Naidu, representing a candidate in support of the revised cut-off, argued that the decision does not compromise academic quality. He emphasised that all NEET-PG candidates are already qualified doctors who have completed their MBBS degree, thereby ensuring a baseline level of competence.

The controversy stems from a January 13, 2026, notification issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which significantly reduced the qualifying percentile for the third round of NEET-PG counselling. The cut-off for General and EWS categories was lowered from the 50th percentile (276 marks out of 800) to the 7th percentile (103 marks). For General PwBD candidates, it dropped from the 45th percentile to the 5th percentile. Meanwhile, for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, including those under the PwBD category, the qualifying percentile was reduced to zero, effectively allowing even very low or negative scores to be considered.

Petitioners have argued that such a drastic reduction is arbitrary and violates constitutional provisions under Articles 14 and 21. They have raised concerns that lowering the threshold to this extent could weaken the quality of postgraduate medical training and potentially impact patient care and public health outcomes.

Earlier, on February 6, the apex court had asked the NBEMS to clarify the reasoning behind the decision. At that time, the bench observed that the issue involves balancing two critical aspects—ensuring that seats are filled while maintaining high educational standards.

In its response, the Centre defended the move, stating that NEET-PG is primarily a ranking examination used for seat allocation rather than a test of minimum competence, which is already established through the MBBS qualification. It also noted that postgraduate medical education involves rigorous three-year training, with final competence assessed through MD/MS examinations that require at least 50% marks in both theory and practical components.

Separately, the NBEMS clarified that it was not involved in the decision to reduce the qualifying percentile, stating that its role is limited to conducting the examination and providing results to the counselling authorities.

With the matter now scheduled for a detailed hearing on April 28, the Supreme Court’s decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for medical education policy and admission standards in India.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
11:10 AM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Supreme Court cut-off marks
Similar stories
KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Revised Exam Date Out, Admit Card Released - Check Updated Schedule

SSC CGL

SSC CGL Result 2025: 1st Allocation List and Cutoffs Out for Tier II; Check Sliding P. . .

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today - Board Issues Important Notice on Marksheet Down. . .

UPSC

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Candidate Details Published

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Ashok Hall fest Capella
School fests

Beyond the four walls: A place to celebrate and learn from charity and cyber experts

Students take part in a cycle rally on Howrah Bridge as part of an awareness campaign for voters by the Election Commission ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls.
Bengal assembly polls 2026

Boards done, ballot box beckons now

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Revised Exam Date Out, Admit Card Released - Check Updated Schedule

File photo of students in a government-aided school near Ranaghat, Nadia district. With most teachers on poll duty, students are facing loss of valuable class time 
Bengal assembly polls 2026

Chalk down, poll duty takes over

SSC CGL

SSC CGL Result 2025: 1st Allocation List and Cutoffs Out for Tier II; Check Sliding P. . .

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today - Board Issues Important Notice on Marksheet Down. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality