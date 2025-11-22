MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for UG and PG Admissions; Check Full Schedule

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the tentative examination schedule for MHT CET 2026 and other major entrance tests. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CET Cell website for detailed notifications, application dates, admit card releases and any revisions to the tentative schedule.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the tentative examination schedule for MHT CET 2026 and other major entrance tests for the upcoming academic session. As per the official notification published on cetcell.mahacet.org, the MHT CET 2026 for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted from April 11 to 19, 2026.

For candidates appearing for the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group, the MHT CET 2026 exam is scheduled from April 21 to 26, 2026. These entrance tests serve as the gateway for admissions into higher education, technical education, medical education, agriculture and fine arts programmes across Maharashtra.

Alongside the CET schedule for science groups, the State CET Cell has also confirmed exam dates for law programmes. The MAH-LLB 3-Year CET 2026 will be held from April 1 to 2, while the MAH-LLB 5-Year CET 2026 is scheduled for May 8. Candidates aspiring to pursue law courses in the state must appear for these dedicated entrance tests.

The CET Cell has additionally unveiled the tentative timetable for the second session of several key entrance exams. The MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2026 second session will take place on May 9, while the second round of MHT CET (PCB) is set for May 10 to 11. The MHT CET (PCM) second session will be held from May 14 to 17.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CET Cell website for detailed notifications, application dates, admit card releases and any revisions to the tentative schedule.

