BSEB Bihar Boards 2026: Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Cards Out Now; Correction Opens

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the dummy admit cards for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026, along with activating the correction facility for candidates. Students, school heads, and parents can now download the dummy hall ticket from the official portal, intermediate.biharboardonline.com, using their user ID and password.

According to the board, dummy admit cards have been uploaded to help students verify all details before the final admit card is released. Any errors detected can be corrected through the official website until November 27, 2025. However, the board has categorically stated that the names of students, mothers, and fathers cannot be changed, except for minor spelling corrections.

In its official notice, BSEB instructed all +2 school and college principals to download the dummy admit cards from the board’s portal and distribute them to students without delay. Principals have been directed to ensure that candidates thoroughly check all personal and academic particulars and report inaccuracies within the stipulated timeline. The board also confirmed that an alert regarding dummy admit card download and error correction has been sent to the registered mobile numbers of all students appearing for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026.

Students can rectify errors related to the spelling of names, Aadhaar number, category, gender, subjects, marital status, date of birth, photograph, or signature by contacting their respective school principals. BSEB has emphasised that no major changes—such as complete name alteration—will be permitted under any circumstance.

With the correction window now open, students are advised to review their BSEB Class 10 and 12 dummy admit cards carefully and complete the verification and correction process well before the deadline.