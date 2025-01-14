NEST 2025 Registration to begin on this date - Know how to register, important dates

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online from February 17 at nestexam.in The exam will be conducted on June 22 and candidates will have the opportunity to register themselves till May 9

The schedule for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 has been released by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and Mumbai University - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UMDAE CEBS). Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves online from February 17 at nestexam.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 22 and candidates will have the opportunity to register themselves till May 9.

Through this exam, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to various courses like integrated 5-year Msc programme, Msc Programme in Medical & Radiological Physics, Integrated MSc+PhD and PhD Programme.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed Class 12 board examination 2024 or will appear in 2025 are eligible to appear in the exam.

How to register once the registration process begins?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST at nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout