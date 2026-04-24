NCERT

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks Available Online, Free Access Nationwide! Download Links Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
10:12 AM

NCERT X handle

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made digital copies of Class 9 textbooks available.
Students across the country can now access and download their essential study materials directly from ncert.nic.in without any cost.

In a significant step towards improving access to educational resources, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made digital copies of Class 9 textbooks available for free on its official website. Students across the country can now access and download their essential study materials directly from ncert.nic.in without any cost.

The announcement was shared through NCERT’s official handle on X, confirming that textbooks for several core subjects have been uploaded in digital format. This initiative is expected to benefit a large number of students, particularly those in remote and underserved regions where access to physical textbooks may be limited or delayed.

The textbooks currently available online cover key subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, and Sanskrit. Some of the major titles include Kaveri for English, Ganita Manjari for Mathematics, Exploration for Science, and Sharada for Sanskrit. These books are aligned with the latest academic curriculum and are designed to support students preparing for their Class 9 examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the materials, students need to visit the official NCERT website and navigate to the “Textbooks” section on the homepage. After selecting Class 9, they can choose their subject of interest and download the books either as complete PDFs or chapter-wise files. The website also provides direct links to individual textbooks, making the download process quick and user-friendly.

NCERT has urged students to rely only on its official website for downloading these resources.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
10:12 AM
NCERT National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) school textbooks Class IX
Similar stories
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Result 2026 Re-Evaluation Schedule Out for Class 10, 12: Application Steps and. . .

NEET UG 2026

NMC Issues Alert Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Exam; Strict Measures Announced Regarding Holi. . .

BEd

UP BEd JEE 2026 Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Revised Schedule

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card on April 25: Check Full Subject-Wise Sched. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Result 2026 Re-Evaluation Schedule Out for Class 10, 12: Application Steps and. . .

NEET UG 2026

NMC Issues Alert Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Exam; Strict Measures Announced Regarding Holi. . .

BEd

UP BEd JEE 2026 Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Revised Schedule

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card on April 25: Check Full Subject-Wise Sched. . .

HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Today? AHSEC Announces Official Release Date Amid Confusion

Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Class 10th Result OUT at upmsp.edu.in; Highest Percentage Stands at 97.83%

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality