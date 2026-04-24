NCERT Class 9 Textbooks Available Online, Free Access Nationwide! Download Links Here

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made digital copies of Class 9 textbooks available. Students across the country can now access and download their essential study materials directly from ncert.nic.in without any cost.

In a significant step towards improving access to educational resources, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made digital copies of Class 9 textbooks available for free on its official website. Students across the country can now access and download their essential study materials directly from ncert.nic.in without any cost.

The announcement was shared through NCERT’s official handle on X, confirming that textbooks for several core subjects have been uploaded in digital format. This initiative is expected to benefit a large number of students, particularly those in remote and underserved regions where access to physical textbooks may be limited or delayed.

The textbooks currently available online cover key subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, and Sanskrit. Some of the major titles include Kaveri for English, Ganita Manjari for Mathematics, Exploration for Science, and Sharada for Sanskrit. These books are aligned with the latest academic curriculum and are designed to support students preparing for their Class 9 examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the materials, students need to visit the official NCERT website and navigate to the “Textbooks” section on the homepage. After selecting Class 9, they can choose their subject of interest and download the books either as complete PDFs or chapter-wise files. The website also provides direct links to individual textbooks, making the download process quick and user-friendly.

NCERT has urged students to rely only on its official website for downloading these resources.

Find the direct download link here.