NCERT CEE 2026 Registration Window Opens for RIE Admissions Across India - Who Can Apply?

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has commenced the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered at Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the application window for NCERT CEE 2026 will remain open till June 5. The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on June 28 for admissions to several teacher education and integrated programmes.

Through the NCERT CEE 2026, candidates can seek admission to courses including Bachelor of Education (BEd), Master of Education (MEd), Integrated MScEd, Integrated BEd-MEd, and MA in Education Technology. The admission process will be carried out for participating institutes such as Regional Institutes of Education located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Nellore, and North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong.

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The eligibility criteria for the programmes differ depending on the course selected by the applicant.

NCERT has also stated that candidates who passed Class 12 examinations in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in the qualifying examination this year, are eligible to apply for the programme. The council further clarified that the qualifying examination must be recognised by the University of Mysore, which serves as the affiliating university for RIE Mysuru.

The admission process for different programmes will be based on both the entrance examination score and marks obtained in the qualifying examination. NCERT informed that the CEE 2026 score will carry 60 per cent weightage in the final merit calculation, while the remaining 40 per cent weightage will be given to aggregate marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

The official notification also mentioned that candidates who may not have secured the minimum required percentage in graduation but fulfil the eligibility criteria through their postgraduate degree marks must still provide their graduation details while filling out the online application form. NCERT clarified that in such cases, aggregate graduation marks across all subjects will be considered while calculating the 40 per cent weightage in the merit list preparation.

Meanwhile, NCERT has specified that there is no restriction on the year of passing for candidates applying to BEd, Integrated BEd-MEd, MEd, and MA in Education Technology programmes, allowing aspirants from previous academic years to apply for admission through NCERT CEE 2026.

Find the direct registration link here.