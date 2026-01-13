NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC Issues New Seat Resignation Schedule Ahead of Round 3 Counselling

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
10:28 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice permitting postgraduate medical candidates to resign from the seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PG medical counselling.
The committee has also specified that candidates wishing to resign must physically report to the allotted college to complete the resignation process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an official notice permitting postgraduate medical candidates to resign from the seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PG medical counselling conducted through MCC. The decision comes after the committee received multiple representations from candidates seeking an option to exit their allotted seats and other reasons.

According to the notice, eligible candidates will be allowed to resign from their Round 1 or Round 2 seats between 5 PM on January 12 and 5 PM on January 15, 2026. However, such resignation will be permitted only with forfeiture of the security deposit. MCC clarified that all seats vacated during this window will be added to the seat matrix for Round 3 of PG counselling, allowing them to be made available to candidates participating in the next round of choice filling.

The committee has also specified that candidates wishing to resign must physically report to the allotted college to complete the resignation process. Additionally, it is mandatory that the resignation letter be generated online through the MCC portal by the concerned college. MCC has cautioned that if the resignation letter is not generated through the official portal, the resignation will be considered null and void.

In a separate recent communication, the Medical Counselling Committee, operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has informed all State Counselling Authorities that the counselling schedule for Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 will be released only after the completion of the process related to revised percentile eligibility. The notice has been addressed to State Directors of Medical Education (DMEs), Vice Chancellors, and Secretaries (Medical Education) across all states.

MCC stated that the Round 3 schedule for both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats will be uploaded only after the competent authority grants approval for the revised percentile eligibility required for participation in PG medical counselling 2025. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official MCC website for further updates regarding the counselling timeline and eligibility criteria.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
10:31 AM
