GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Answer Key Released; Check Objection Submission Instructions by NBEMS

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
11:59 AM

Summary
NBEMS has published the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026.
With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can review their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final results.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2026 examination was conducted on March 7 across 114 cities nationwide for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can review their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final results.

To access the GPAT 2026 answer key, candidates are required to log in to the official portal using their unique credentials. Once logged in, they can view the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets, which will help them compare the recorded responses with the officially released answers.

GPAT 2026 Answer Key Download Steps

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the provisional answer key and response sheets:

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the GPAT link available under the ‘Examinations’ section.
  • Log in to the candidate dashboard using the registered user ID and password.
  • The GPAT 2026 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and response sheet and verify the responses.

NBEMS has also provided candidates with the opportunity to raise objections if they find discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can submit their objections through the official portal by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 for each question challenged. The answer key challenge facility will remain available for three days from the date of release, allowing candidates sufficient time to carefully review the responses.

After the objection window closes, the examination authority will examine all the challenges submitted by candidates. Based on the review, necessary corrections will be made, and the final answer key will be published. The GPAT 2026 results will be prepared and declared on the basis of this revised final answer key.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
12:00 PM
