NEET SS 2025 Counselling: MCC Publishes Final Seat Matrix; Round 1 Choice Filling Ongoing

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the final seat matrix for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025. The matrix outlines the total number of seats available for Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Diplomate of National Board (DrNB) super speciality programmes offered by participating medical institutions across India.

As per the officially released data, a total of 7,579 super speciality seats are available for the current counselling cycle. Out of these, 3,267 seats have been allocated under DrNB super speciality programmes, while 4,312 seats are available for DM and MCh courses in various medical colleges and institutes nationwide.

According to the official schedule, the Round 1 choice-filling is currently ongoing and will continue until March 16, 2026. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

The first round seat allotment result for NEET SS 2025 will be declared on March 18, followed by the institute reporting process scheduled from March 19 to 25. Candidates must finalise their choices early and cross-check the seat matrix thoroughly to optimise their allotment chances in this competitive counselling round.

NEET SS counselling is conducted centrally by the Medical Counselling Committee for admission to super speciality courses in medical colleges across India. The counselling process is carried out based on candidates’ merit in the NEET SS examination and includes stages such as choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institution.