CTET 2026 Answer Key Out at ctet.nic.in; Objection Submission Begins - Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2026
09:20 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the CTET 2026 answer key through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the CTET 2026 answer key through the official website ctet.nic.in.

Steps to Download CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

  • Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the answer key link on the homepage.
  • Enter the roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to access the answer key.
  • The CTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The answer key has been made available in PDF format, allowing candidates to compare their responses with the officially released answers.

The board has also provided an opportunity for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key if they find any discrepancies. Candidates can submit their objections through the official portal by paying a fee of ₹1,000 per question challenged. The answer key challenge window will remain active till March 15, during which candidates can submit their representations.

According to CBSE, all objections received from candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid after evaluation, the board will revise the answer key accordingly.

Following the review process, CBSE will publish the final CTET 2026 answer key, which will be used to prepare and declare the CTET February 2026 results. The final result will be calculated strictly on the basis of this revised answer key.

The CTET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in central government schools and other affiliated institutions across the country. Candidates are advised to review the provisional answer key carefully and submit objections within the specified time if required.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2026
09:21 AM
CTET 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key
