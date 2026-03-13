ICSE, ISC Exams 2026 Cancelled in UAE Amid Middle East Conflict; CISCE to Announce Evaluation Plan

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations for all streams in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to reports, the council decided to cancel the examinations after carefully reviewing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations for all streams in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to security concerns in the region. The decision affects thousands of Indian students studying in CISCE-affiliated schools across the UAE, where a large number of students follow the Indian curriculum.

According to reports, the council decided to cancel the examinations after carefully reviewing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East. The move was taken following consultations with relevant authorities and diplomatic representatives to ensure the safety of students and school staff.

In a circular issued to affiliated schools, CISCE stated that the decision was made after discussions with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the education regulator in Dubai, as well as the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Earlier, the council had postponed the ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled for March 2 in the UAE and rescheduled them to April 6 for all examination centres in the country. However, after reassessing the situation and considering the ongoing instability in the region, the board opted to cancel the examinations entirely.

The UAE is home to one of the largest communities of Indian students enrolled in schools that follow the Indian education system. CISCE conducts its board examinations at several international centres every year, including those located in the UAE. This year, however, examinations for students studying in the region have faced multiple disruptions due to the evolving security situation.

The cancellation of the examinations has created uncertainty among students and parents regarding the evaluation process. Since the council has decided to cancel the exams instead of postponing them again, CISCE is expected to introduce an alternative method of assessment to determine the final results of affected students. However, the board has not yet announced the specific evaluation criteria or assessment mechanism that will be adopted.

Following the announcement, several Indian curriculum schools in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah have assured students and parents that they will share further information once the council releases detailed guidelines regarding the assessment process and the next steps.

Students and parents have been advised to stay updated through official communications from their respective schools and the CISCE for further announcements regarding evaluation and result declaration.