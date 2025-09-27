Life at the margins was the focus of the Fourth National Media Conclave

Sister Nivedita University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication hosted the Fourth National Media Conclave. Over three days, more than 100 research papers were presented. The conclave is recognised as one of Eastern India’s premier academic platforms focused on media studies.

The theme for this year, ‘Representing the Unseen: India at the Margins and Media,’ sought to interrogate the silences and exclusions that persist in contemporary discourse. Whether it was people and communities on the margins, overlooked cultural practices, suppressed narratives in literature and art, or silenced social values, the conclave aimed to bring them to the centre of academic and professional dialogue.

The significance of this year’s conclave was further enhanced by the participation of two internationally renowned institutions: the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Gender and Communication Wing and the International Communication Association (ICA).

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof. (Dr.) Sanku Bose, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro-Chancellor; Mamta Rani Agarwal, Additional Secretary of AIU; Jayanta Ghosal, Consulting Editor of NDTV; Prof. K. G. Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre; Rishiraj Singh, Former IPS; Dr. Snehasish Sur, President of Press Club, Kolkata; among many other eminent figures from academia and the media.

Speaking on the importance of the conclave, Dr. Minal Pareek, President of the Conclave and Dean, School of Media Communication, Fine Arts, Design, and Drama at SNU, noted, "This conclave is not merely a forum for paper presentations. It is a space where our students witness scholarship and critical thought at its best, interacting with leading figures in media and academia."

Prof. Arindam Basu, Convenor of the Conclave, added, "What began just four years ago with a modest 40 papers has today transformed into one of India’s most respected platforms in media studies."

The first day began with a plenary session, ‘Unrepresented India: Lives on the Margins through Various Mass Media,’ in which keynote speakers discussed topics such as stereotyping, post-production aesthetics, media imperialism in the era of AI, and gender representation in television and advertising.

On the second day, the plenary session ‘Does Communication Truly Include the Marginalised in Mainstream Discussions?’ explored issues such as inequalities on social media platforms, the depiction of disability and empowerment through digital storytelling, and the marginalisation of Dalit women in media coverage.

On the final day, a session titled ‘The Reality of Being Marginalised’ was held, during which several research papers were presented. The conclave concluded on 20 September with a valedictory session featuring keynote addresses by Ashok Srivastava, Editor and Anchor of Doordarshan, and Dr. Uma Shankar Pandey, Head of JMC, Surendranath College.

By placing marginalisation at the centre of discussion and linking pedagogy with global frameworks, Sister Nivedita University’s Fourth National Media Conclave charted a roadmap for inclusive, ethical, and future-ready media practices in India.

