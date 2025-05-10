GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Final Application Correction Window Opens - Know Editable Fields and Guidelines

Posted on 10 May 2025
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the final correction window for GPAT 2025 application forms.
This final opportunity is for candidates who need to rectify errors in their uploaded signature, photograph, or thumb impression.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the final correction window for GPAT 2025 application forms. This final opportunity is for candidates who need to rectify errors in their uploaded signature, photograph, or thumb impression. No other modifications will be permitted during this phase.

The GPAT 2025 application correction process was divided into three parts. During the first phase, candidates were allowed to modify any details except their name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email. In the second phase, examinees who had incorrect photographs, signatures, and thumb impression images were informed by the board and had to re-upload the modified images within the given deadline.

During the final edit phase, candidates received the last notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images. If listed, they can make the necessary changes until 11.55 PM on May 11, 2025. Authorities have urged candidates not to delay and to complete the process promptly.

How to Edit GPAT 2025 Application Form

  • Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘GPAT’ link under the Examinations tab.
  • Enter your application number, password, and security PIN.
  • Make the necessary corrections following the provided guidelines.
  • Submit the revised details and download the updated application form for records.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025, scheduled for May 25, is a national-level entrance exam for admission into postgraduate pharmacy programmes in India.

