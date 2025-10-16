Madhya Pradesh government

MPPSC Releases Notification for MP SET 2025; Know Registration Details, Eligibility Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Oct 2025
14:11 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official websites — mponline.gov.in and mppsc.mp.gov.in — starting from October 25, 2025
The MP SET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official websites — mponline.gov.in and mppsc.mp.gov.in — starting from October 25, 2025.

The MP SET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Madhya Pradesh.

MP SET 2025: Key Dates

  • Start of online application: October 25, 2025
  • Last date to apply: November 20, 2025
  • Application correction window: October 30 – November 22, 2025
  • Examination date: January 11, 2026

In terms of application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories from Madhya Pradesh will need to pay ₹250, in addition to a ₹40 portal fee. All other candidates are required to pay ₹500, along with the portal fee.

The commission has also provided late application windows for candidates who miss the regular deadline. Applications submitted between November 21 and 28, 2025 will attract a late fee of ₹3,000 + ₹40. For those applying between November 29, 2025, and up to 10 days before the exam, the late fee will rise significantly to ₹25,000 + ₹40.

MP SET 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit mppsc.mp.gov.in

2. Click on the “Apply for MP SET 2025” link on the homepage

3. Register with your basic details

4. Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

5. Review and submit your application

6. Download and print the confirmation page for future use

Candidates are advised to apply within the regular window to avoid additional charges and to check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and subject-wise exam syllabus.

Last updated on 16 Oct 2025
14:12 PM
