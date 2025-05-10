JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Postponement and Admit Card Release Update - All Details

Summary With JEE Advanced 2025 just days away, aspirants across India are battling growing uncertainty about whether the test will be held as scheduled. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2025 hall ticket will be released on May 11, 2025.

With JEE Advanced 2025 just days away, aspirants across India are battling growing uncertainty about whether the test will be held as scheduled. The prestigious engineering entrance exam is currently set for May 18, 2025, but rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor have sparked speculation over a possible postponement.

Students and parents alike have been voicing concerns on social media and education forums, fearing potential rescheduling not just for JEE Advanced, but also for other national-level exams like CUET UG 2025. However, the authorities have made no official announcements regarding any changes to the exam date so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2025 hall ticket will be released on May 11, 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — until the exam day.

The exam will consist of two compulsory papers:

Paper 1: 9 AM to Noon

Paper 2: 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

The hall ticket will include key details such as candidate name, JEE (Advanced) roll number, exam centre address, photograph, signature, and paper timings.

Admit Card Download Guide

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the admit card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card for future reference.

For now, students are advised to regularly check the official portal for any urgent updates.