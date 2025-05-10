JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Postponement and Admit Card Release Update - All Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 May 2025
11:03 AM

File Image

Summary
With JEE Advanced 2025 just days away, aspirants across India are battling growing uncertainty about whether the test will be held as scheduled.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2025 hall ticket will be released on May 11, 2025.

With JEE Advanced 2025 just days away, aspirants across India are battling growing uncertainty about whether the test will be held as scheduled. The prestigious engineering entrance exam is currently set for May 18, 2025, but rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor have sparked speculation over a possible postponement.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates
WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

Students and parents alike have been voicing concerns on social media and education forums, fearing potential rescheduling not just for JEE Advanced, but also for other national-level exams like CUET UG 2025. However, the authorities have made no official announcements regarding any changes to the exam date so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has confirmed that the JEE Advanced 2025 hall ticket will be released on May 11, 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — until the exam day.

The exam will consist of two compulsory papers:

  • Paper 1: 9 AM to Noon
  • Paper 2: 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

The hall ticket will include key details such as candidate name, JEE (Advanced) roll number, exam centre address, photograph, signature, and paper timings.

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS &amp; More
Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS &amp; More

Admit Card Download Guide

  • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the admit card 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit and download the admit card for future reference.

For now, students are advised to regularly check the official portal for any urgent updates.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
11:04 AM
JEE Advanced 2025 IIT Kanpur Admit Card Joint Entrance Examination Advanced
