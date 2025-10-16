BSF Begins Recruitment for Constable GD Posts Under Sports Quota; Check Last Date to Apply

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — rectt.bsf.gov.in — from October 16 until November 4, 2025, up to 11:59 PM According to the official notification, the recruitment will be conducted on a temporary basis, though appointments are likely to be made permanent

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened the application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group C under the sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — rectt.bsf.gov.in — from October 16 until November 4, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

According to the official notification, the recruitment will be conducted on a temporary basis, though appointments are likely to be made permanent. This special recruitment drive is exclusively for meritorious sportspersons who have either won medals, secured positions, or have been participants in recognized sporting events at national or international levels.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Constable GD posts, candidates must:

Have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent from a recognized board

Be aged between 18 and 23 years as of the application closing date

Possess sports qualifications as specified in the official advertisement

Age relaxation will be provided as per BSF recruitment rules applicable to reserved categories and other eligible groups.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on the link titled “Group-C Constable (GD Under Sports Quota) 2025” Register yourself by entering the required details Fill out the online application form Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable Review all details and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the official advertisement to confirm the list of eligible sports disciplines and the required performance standards. The recruitment offers a unique opportunity for talented sportspersons to serve the nation while continuing their sports career under the central armed police force.

For detailed information, including the number of vacancies, reservation policy, and sports eligibility conditions, candidates should refer to the complete notification available on the BSF website.