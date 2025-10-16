BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon! Qualified Candidates to Appear for Mains

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Oct 2025
16:17 PM

File Image

Summary
The result will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers and ranks of qualified candidates
The BPSC had released the official answer key for the 71st Prelims exam on September 19, 2025, giving candidates a chance to evaluate their performance ahead of the results

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims Result 2025 shortly on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The result will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers and ranks of qualified candidates.

Candidates who successfully clear the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the BPSC Mains, followed by the Interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Mains exam and Interview, as the Preliminary exam is qualifying in nature.

The BPSC had released the official answer key for the 71st Prelims exam on September 19, 2025, giving candidates a chance to evaluate their performance ahead of the results.

BPSC Prelims 71st CCE Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the BPSC official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Look for the result link titled something like “71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result – [Date]”
  3. Click on the link to open the PDF file
  4. Search for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates
  5. If your roll number appears, you have cleared the Prelims
  6. Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the BPSC website for updates regarding the Mains exam schedule and other key notifications related to the recruitment process. Over the years, the BPSC CCE has remained a crucial gateway for entry into various prestigious Group A and B posts under the Bihar state government.

For further updates, candidates should keep their registration details handy and stay alert for official announcements.

BPSC BPSC 71st Prelims Results out
